Tillamook County residents were updated on the recycling modernization act by an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality official at a February 14 meeting at Tillamook Bay Community College.
At the meeting, Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Program Director David McCall also began efforts to coordinate the various cities and county government in responding to the opportunity the act presents.
Gretchen Sandau, materials management specialist for the state’s northwest region, told the assembled group about the Recycling Modernization Act passed in 2021.
Salem legislators passed the act in response to China stopping importation of recyclable materials in 2018. That ban caused a major fall in worldwide recycling markets and forced many Oregon localities to restrict their recycling programs or increase charges, according to Sandau.
The new act will standardize the materials accepted for recycle across Oregon and implement an economic model designed to share the costs of recycling between producers and consumers.
Price sharing will be achieved by the formation of Producer Responsibility Organizations, or PROs, that will be funded by the producers of waste materials. These non-profits will manage money collected from those companies and use it to fund parts of recycling programs across the state.
PRO funding will mostly be dedicated to infrastructure investments and to offset the costs incurred by local governments in running recycling programs. End users who wish to recycle will still pay for the collection of their recyclables.
Currently, DEQ is in the process of surveying leaders from every city and county across Oregon to gauge the infrastructure needs of their communities. Once the survey period has ended in April, DEQ will use those responses to start building plans to direct funding from PROs.
The plans will be implemented beginning on July 1, 2025, at which time all cities and counties across Oregon will be required to collect a uniform list of recyclables.
McCall followed Sandau’s presentation with a call to action to the city leaders from Nehalem, Bay City and Garibaldi present at the meeting, as well as those from other cities who were not in attendance.
He strongly encouraged them to respond to the survey seeking support for expansion of their local recycling programs.
He also said that he thought the cities and county should begin meeting regularly to develop a plan of their own to present to PROs for funding after DEQ tells them about Tillamook’s needs in a more general sense.
