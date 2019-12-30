A Tillamook woman died after she drove off the road and hit a tree north of Beaver.
Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, on U.S. Route 101 near milepost 80.
OSP said a red Pontiac Grand Am driven by Dorene Anderson of Tillamook was northbound when for unknown reasons she left the road, hit a tree and came to rest in Beaver Creek.
Anderson sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Nestucca Fire and Rescue.
