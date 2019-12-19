CARE announced via social media Thursday, Dec. 19, that the Tillamook Warming Center will be open Thursday, Dec. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 21, due to the expected high winds and potential flooding. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook.
The warming center’s open hours are from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
