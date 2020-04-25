The Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF) selected 22 nonprofit organizations doing work in Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill counties to receive $646,294 in grant awards. Typically, SMCF would present checks to all grantees during a quarterly check presentation in June, but due to the increased need in our local communities during the COVId-19 crisis, and in an effort to maintain social distancing, staff will mail check to the recipients right away.
Among the non-profits to receive grants from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter are:
· Clackamas County: Parrott Creek Child & Family Services – $41,928; World of Speed – $24,000
· Lane County: Arc of Lane County - $96,400; Center for Community Counseling – $14,000; Trauma Healing Project, Inc. – $7.500; Our Forests – $5,000
· Lincoln County: Oregon Wild – $39,000
· Linn County: ABC House – $50,000
· Marion County: Community Cycling Center – $24,000; Bridgeworks Oregon – $4,125
· Multnomah County: Self Enhancement, Inc. – $50,000; Incight Company – $49,000; National Wildlife Federation – $27,536; Open School, Inc. – $32,500; Friendly House, Inc. – $20,000; Open Hearts Open Minds – $4,125
· Polk: CASA of Polk County, Inc. – $49,000
· Tillamook: Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters – $36,500
· Washington: Beaverton Education Foundation – $36,180; Young Audiences – $7,500
· Yamhill County: Sheridan Fire District – $23,874; Greater Yamhill Watershed Council – $4,125
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating six percent of all casino revenue to non-profit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts & culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety. Since inception, the Community Fund has awarded 2,836 grants to non-profit organizations in Northwest Oregon totaling $84,243,799.
“We are thankful and grateful to our non-profit partners who work tirelessly to provide pivotal services for children and families during this very challenging time,” said Executive Director, Michael Cherry, in a press release. “Now, more than ever, it’s critical that we continue to work together to support our most vulnerable communities. Thank you.”
