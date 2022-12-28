Tillamook County Transportation District

The Tillamook County Transportation District Board offered Brian Vitulli the district’s General Manager position on December 21, and he accepted.

Vitulli will replace Mike Reed who has been serving as the interim General Manager following the death of former General Manager Doug Pilant in early July.

