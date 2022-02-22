Doug Pilant, the general manager of the Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD, or “the Wave”) has wanted to acquire a trolley to provide special bus operations for the community for some time now.
“We started to see a light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic and TCTD was able to purchase the trolley from Coos County Area Transit for a bargain price,” said Pilant.
The transportation district purchased the 2018 Hometown Trolley vessel with only 10,000 miles, for just $24,700, which reimbursed Coos Bay’s local match money.
“It will be a fun addition to our fleet, in our books it will be labeled #208 but we will be calling her Holly the Trolley,” said Pilant.
The Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD, or “the Wave”) provides passenger bus and dial-a-ride services county-wide as far north to Cannon Beach, south to Lincoln City, west to Pacific City and east to Portland.
TCTD also offers intercity bus service to Portland, Oregon with regional connections.
“We’ve been asked in the past to provide transportation for weddings and private shuttles and we have always said no because it was considered competing with private businesses,” said Pilant.
“I found out that if we acquire a trolley, we can go through the exemption process and provide those services to local residents when they make those type of requests,” he added.
It’s a more enjoyable experience riding on a trolley versus a bus because trollies have large windows and provide visibility to look out and enjoy the view. “I know that people will see it and want a ride and it will increase ridership this summer,” said Pilant.
There will be more information to come regarding pricing and details for how to catch a ride on the new trolley in Tillamook. For more check out their website : http://www.tillamookbus.com
