Join Rep. Suzanne Weber, Sen. Betsy Johnson, Sen. Dick Anderson and Rep. David Gomberg for a town hall meeting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, located in Room 214/215 at Tillamook Bay Community College.
Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing Rep. Weber directly at Rep.Suzanneweber@oregonlegislature.gov
You may also submit them on the day of the town hall on provided 3x5 cards.
Please state who your question is for or if it is for all and then what your question is as well as your name.
