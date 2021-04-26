Tillamook City Council, during a meeting Monday, April 19, declared the week of May 2-8 as Public Service Recognition Week. The city of Tillamook will host a Touch-a-Truck event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at city hall, 210 Laurel Ave. The celebration will include various public service entities.
Mayor Aaron Burris read aloud the proclamation, which states many public servants, including military personnel, police officers, firefighters, border patrol officers, health care professionals and more, risk their lives every day to serve people. Public servants include teachers, doctors, scientists, train conductors, astronauts and more.
“Day in and day out, they provide diverse services demanded by the American people of their government with efficiency and integrity,” Burris read. “Without these public servants at every level, continuity would be impossible in a democracy that regularly changes its leaders and elected officials.”
Burris said a lot of these public servants are volunteers, such as various fire departments throughout the county, as well as some sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue.
“There will be various trucks and other equipment for the city’s residents to come see, touch and climb aboard, as well as to meet and talk with the people that make it all happen,” Councilor Rebekah Hopkins said of the Touch-a-Truck event. “COVID-19 precautions will be in effect.”
All citizens are invited to bring their families and friends to celebrate public service. City Manager Nathan George said he felt it would be good for the city to celebrate this.
“This is something that has been done throughout the United States for many years,” George said. “It’s something I’m looking forward to.”
