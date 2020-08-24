The COVID-19 pandemic hit the tourism and hospitality industry suddenly and with force, closing most of the county’s tourism businesses, and with hundreds of employees laid off or furloughed.
Restaurants, already operating on small margins, shut their doors except for food trucks or those businesses that could do takeout—and not all could. This had a ripple effect on local farmers, fishers, producers and other suppliers as well. And because restaurants rely on visitor spending for much of their revenue, the pandemic created a serious economic emergency.
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tillamook Coast stepped up to help with a campaign called #tillamooktakeout. The premise: purchase a takeout meal from any restaurant in the county providing that service, take a picture of it, then post it on social media using the hashtag #tillamooktakeout. Participants were entered into a drawing for a gift card from dozens of restaurants throughout the county. Ten gift cards, ranging from $25 to $50 in value from restaurants and farms, were given out each week and announced on the Facebook Group set up by the chamber, Tillamook Coast Takeout + Delivery.
“When the takeout postings totaled more than $127,000 the first week, I knew we could make a positive impact and help our restaurant businesses through one of the toughest situations they have ever faced,” said Justin Aufdermauer, executive director of the chamber. “We also knew that Visit Tillamook Coast had refocused a majority of their funds in 2019 to tourism management rather than promotion, and this program would be a perfect partnership. They stepped up immediately with funding to make this happen for our community.”
The campaign lasted for nine weeks, until state guidelines allowed restaurants the ability to open on a limited capacity basis. Over that time period, Tillamook County restaurants were the beneficiaries of $2.87 million in takeout meals.
“Our restaurant community faced a huge hurdle, we put an idea out there, and the community rallied. It was something really special,” Aufdermauer said.
“People posted about new restaurants they were trying and becoming more aware of our local food scene,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Visit Tillamook Coast. “We have a lot of talented chefs and food producers here, and if this campaign introduced people to new food experiences, that’s a great thing for our community's economy.”
