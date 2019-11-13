Tillamook County Health Department (TCHD) received information that a high school student was being treated at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. TCHD has been in close contact with the infectious disease doctors on this case.
The diagnosis is viral meningitis, caused by the varicella zoster virus (the same virus that causes shingles). This is not contagious. There is no treatment necessary for contacts. TCHD encourages people to be up to date on their vaccines, including the varicella vaccine.
