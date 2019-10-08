The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to the education and wellness of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced on Tuesday, Sep. 24, that it has awarded 128 new scholarships in 2019. One of them was Tillamook student Holly Saindon.
In the 29 years of this program, the Coast Guard Foundation has reportedly paid out more than $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults to help families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education.
Saindon, child of United States Coast Guard (USCG) Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Saindon, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. Saindon will attend Southern Oregon University in the fall.
The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired, or deceased.
“The children of the brave men and women of the Coast Guard consistently demonstrate a focused dedication to their studies and desire to give back to their communities,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation, in a press release.
“These scholarships are an investment in the development of the next generation of leaders. The future of our country will be determined by these young adults. We are proud to assist them to get the education they desire,” Ludwig said.
To learn me about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.
