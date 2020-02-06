A large slide totally blocked Bayocean Road the morning of Thursday, Feb 6. Tillamook County Public Works responded, but not before citizen took action to partly clear the lanes.
As of 10:35 a.m., a landslide on Trask River Road near milepost 6 was blocking one lane.
Tillamook Public Works announced on social media Thursday that Tillamook River Road by the Blaser Bridge to State Route 101 was closed due to high water, as was Weber Road.
High water has been reported on Miami River Road, Trask River Road, Burton Fraser Road, Highey Lane, Hummingbird Lane, McCormick Loop Road, Marolf Loop Road and 12th Street, Sandlake Road by Reneke Creek, Brickyard Road by Long Prairie Road, Vaughn Road, Alderbrook Loop, Beeswax and Fairview Road.
