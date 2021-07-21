Effective at noon, Wednesday July, 21, Jordan Creek Road and OHV Campground have reopened.
Jordan Creek Road was closed at the quarter mile mark July 15 for forest management. The contractor was able to complete work ahead of schedule. In addition, Archers Road, Portland Mills and Phipps Creek Roads will open.
Information about road closures or fire conditions can be found at the Tillamook State Forest Blog, and ODF website.
