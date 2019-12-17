The Oregon Department of Forestry released a report to state forest trust land counties highlighting economic, environmental and social accomplishments in fiscal year 2019, including distributing $38.8 million in revenue to Tillamook and Washington counties, along with local service providers.
At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $24.7 million in fiscal year 2019, while Washington County and local districts received $14.1 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District received $2.8 million. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction.
Statewide, counties and local governments received record revenues of $86.9 million in fiscal year 2019, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.1 million trees and hosting almost 40,000 campers at ODF campgrounds.
ODF recently released its Council of Forest Trust Land Counties annual report, which highlights the array of economic, environmental and social contributions from approximately 729,000 acres of actively managed state forestland. It includes a recap of timber sales and revenue distribution, conservation and forest health activities, and recreation use, including popularity and number of visitors, among other statistics.
“ODF manages these healthy working forests for a balance of benefits over time for all Oregonians, and we’re proud of the accomplishments that this report highlights,” State Forester Peter Daugherty said.
Other report highlights statewide include:
297 million board feet of timber harvested through management activities
2.3 miles of fish access restored
Six fish barriers removed
339 miles of trail maintained.
53,554 visitors to the ODF Tillamook Forest Center
State forests managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry are distributed across 15 counties, with the largest being the Clatsop and Tillamook state forests on the north coast, the Santiam State Forest in the northern Cascade Range, and the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests in Klamath County. Other scattered tracts can be found throughout western
