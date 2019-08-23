The City of Tillamook will start testing the sewer system for leaks and connections with a non-toxic smoke starting Monday, Aug. 26, and will continue through Sept. 13. Testing will be Monday through Friday.
A press release from the City said smoke testing is the industry standard and an efficient, cost effective way to locate and identify leaks and the source of stormwater infiltration problems in the sanitary sewer system.
Sewer system testing will cover the West portion of the City of Tillamook. We will be smoke testing the sewer main line and the private sewer laterals to homes and businesses. Citizens should expect to see smoke from catch basins, manholes, and vents on houses.
It is not uncommon to see smoke exiting from cracks in the pavement or lawns. If you see smoke in your house, this could indicate that the plumbing in your residence or business could be compromised and may need repairs, you should contact your local plumber.
The smoke is non-toxic and non-hazardous and is manufactured specifically for this purpose. It leaves no residues or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life. The City said the smoke has a distinctive but not unpleasant odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes where there is adequate ventilation.
The City appreciates your patience as it assesses the condition of the sewer system and make repairs as necessary to better provide uninterrupted service. For more information contact City Hall at 503-842-2343.
