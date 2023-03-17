Tillamook City Hall
Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook’s City Council approved the city’s participation in a proposed pilot program that would see the city’s housing crisis addressed by strategies previously reserved for larger cities.

Tillamook will partner with the county government as well as the governments of the other six cities in the county should the legislation creating the program, proposed by State Senator Suzanne Webber, become law.

