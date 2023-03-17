Tillamook’s City Council approved the city’s participation in a proposed pilot program that would see the city’s housing crisis addressed by strategies previously reserved for larger cities.
Tillamook will partner with the county government as well as the governments of the other six cities in the county should the legislation creating the program, proposed by State Senator Suzanne Webber, become law.
Tillamook City Planner Tommy O’Donnell and Tillamook County’s Development Director Sarah Absher said that the proposed program could prove a boon to the county and cities as they try to address an acute housing shortage.
The proposed legislation would give Tillamook access to state programs promoting housing that have previously been available only to cities with more than 10,000 residents. O’Donnell said that the bill would increase his department’s access to grants, allowing him to contract outside assistance to tackle larger projects.
Tillamook would need to change their code to allow for “middle housing” in residential zones to qualify for the program if the bill is passed. “Middle housing” is any of a wide variety of non-single-family unit types, from duplexes to cottage clusters to townhouses.
The Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) delivered its annual report to the council at the meeting as well.
TRA is a group of local business owners that look to promote downtown Tillamook through events designed to increase foot traffic for businesses.
After several years of reduced activity, TRA returned to a normal calendar of events in 2022, hosting Moonlight Madness in August, the Monster Mash Bash on Halloween and Santaland in December.
The group will put on that same calendar of events this year, with a planned haunted house in the works for Halloween. They will also be bringing a temporary Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial to the square downtown over Memorial Day Weekend and are organizing a downtown scavenger hunt and music on the plaza events for June.
TRA is also working to replace the city’s trash cans and bring a permanent Veterans’ Memorial to downtown Tillamook with the help of Councilor Doug Henson.
Mayor Aaron Burris reappointed Tamra Jacobs and Patrick Matthews to the city’s planning committee.
A first reading was also held for the ordinance that will update and reenact the city’s code of ordinances.
City Manager Nathan George has been working to compile all ordinances passed by the council into an updated code since his arrival in 2021, after finding the code had not been kept current since 2013. The second reading will take place at the council’s next meeting and the new code of ordinance’s will be posted on the city’s website in a searchable format.
