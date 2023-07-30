Rylee Huerta

Rylee Huerta after finishing second in the USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympic Championship on June 24. Photo Courtesy Jessica Rice

Rising Tillamook High School Freshman Rylee Huerta will be competing in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Eugene, throwing the shotput on July 30.

Huerta has excelled in her second season competing in shotput, placing second in a statewide competition with a throw of 35’ 6.75”, and third in a regional competition with a throw of 37’ 1.75”.

