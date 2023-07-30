Rising Tillamook High School Freshman Rylee Huerta will be competing in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Eugene, throwing the shotput on July 30.
Huerta has excelled in her second season competing in shotput, placing second in a statewide competition with a throw of 35’ 6.75”, and third in a regional competition with a throw of 37’ 1.75”.
“This year I started to connect with it more,” Huerta said, “last year I just kind of messed around with it to see if I liked it or not.”
That increased connection has yielded strong results for Huerta, whose performance has improved in each competition this season. She currently ranks number 14 out of 65 female throwers aged 13 and 14 across the country, and her third-place finish in regionals propelled her to the junior Olympics.
This year, Huerta has competed with Tillamook Junior High School as well as the Beaverton Track Club, with which she is going to the Junior Olympics. She is a three-sport athlete, playing on basketball and volleyball school and club teams outside of track season.
In addition to twice weekly practices with the club this summer, Huerta has been working at the Tillamook YMCA. She plans to pursue a career as an obstetrician.
