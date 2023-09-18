During the evening of September 7, a Tillamook sheriff’s deputy and state police trooper responded to a call about a man throwing bricks at a house in Rockaway Beach and fired their weapons at the man and killing him.
Details of the shooting are scarce, with names of the involved officers and victim being withheld while the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team investigates the incident in conjunction with Tillamook County District Attorney Aubrey Olson.
The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. on the 7th, when the sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a man throwing bricks through the windows of a house in Rockaway Beach.
According to a September 14 press release from Olson’s office, the suspect began throwing rocks and other objects at the deputy and armed himself with a pipe. The deputy called for backup and a state police trooper arrived within minutes.
The situation continued to deteriorate after the trooper’s arrival and both officers discharged their weapons, according to the release. The officers tried to save the man’s life, but he expired shortly after.
Both officers were injured during the encounter, requiring medical treatment but not hospitalization, and have been placed on administrative leave per their agency’s protocols.
The sheriff’s department set up a command station at Rockaway Beach’s city hall and requested the help of the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team to investigate the incident.
A coroner conducted an autopsy on the victim on September 9, confirming that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.
The Clatsop County investigators are now reviewing the evidence in the case, including bodycam footage from the officers and surveillance footage. Following the conclusion of that investigation, Olson will decide whether to present the matter to a grand jury.
Olson declined to comment further until she makes that determination. The Oregon State Police and Tillamook and Clatsop Counties Sheriffs’ Offices referred requests for comment to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.