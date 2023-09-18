Officer involved shooting in Rockaway Beach
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office

During the evening of September 7, a Tillamook sheriff’s deputy and state police trooper responded to a call about a man throwing bricks at a house in Rockaway Beach and fired their weapons at the man and killing him.

Details of the shooting are scarce, with names of the involved officers and victim being withheld while the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team investigates the incident in conjunction with Tillamook County District Attorney Aubrey Olson.

