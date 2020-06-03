Tillamook High School’s (THS) senior procession took place Friday, May 29. Students drove from the high school to the Fairgrounds in a procession route with decorated cars. 139 students graduated as the Class of 2020.
The community lined the procession route, cheered, held up signs, and decorated their houses to help celebrate the graduates. The ceremony was broadcast live on Tillamook High School’s Facebook page, as only cars with a ticket, provided to students, were allowed into the fairgrounds for the commencement.
The event was also streamed live on KTIL.
Quintin Metcalfe, student body vice president, began the ceremony by introducing Madison LeNormand to the stage to sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’
“Although today is a time of celebration, it is also a time of recognition of unfamiliarity,” said Maleah Upton, this year’s valedictorian.
Most failures will lead to success, she said, citing this year’s senior win of the Homecoming Contest.
Upton said she hopes her fellow students will carry on with resilience and that not everything that happens to you is within your control. No matter what happens, it will not affect every aspect of your life.
Ruby Thompson, 2020’s salutatorian, said the group of graduates is not the same group that began high school in 2016. The class had their first charity drive victory sophomore year. She said the class celebrates in time of victory and overcome when times are hard.
Members of the choir stepped out of their cards while a video played of them singing ‘Jai Ho.’
Honors recognition included students who received academic scholarships; athletic scholarships; purple cords, representing Associated Student Body officers; green and white cord, representing those who completed three credits in one of the school’s CTE programs; green, red and white cord representing Seal of Biliteracy; gold, black and blue cords, representing members of the National Honor Society; gold cord representing 3.5 GPA or above; black and red, representing academic top 10 percent; and navy cords representing Key Club Membership.
THS had eight foreign exchange students that would have been a part of the commencement had their trip not been cut short due to the COVID-19 virus.
The graduation ceremony ended with a brief fireworks show in celebration of the Class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.