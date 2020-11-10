The Oregon Department of Education released new metric information for Safe Schools, Safe Learners on Oct. 30. The Safe Schools, Safe Learners guidance has changed to allow more counties and school districts to return to in-person learning. Tillamook School District is eligible under these new metrics and intends to start a phase in for a hybrid model for students K-6 beginning Dec. 9, the start of the second trimester.
Tillamook School District stated they intend to start a phase in for secondary schools in week one or two of January.
Superintendent Curt Shelley said with the hybrid model, half of the students would come school for in-person learning on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half would attend Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Monday holidays, those students would attend in-person learning Wednesday and Friday of that week. Fridays will be a time for staff professional development and preparation.
The changes in the Safe Schools, Safe Learners metrics allows for in-person instruction in places of the state where the risk of COVID-19 is lower. Changes to the metrics include additional time for schools to transition between in-person and distance learning models; increased access to in-person instruction at the elementary level; a two week ‘look back’ at the metrics data, rather than one week at a time over a three week period; and removes the state positivity rate in favor of county positivity rates.
“We’re starting K-6 because the little ones are not the transmitters, according to pediatricians,” Shelley said. “We’ll slowly turn the dial up for junior high and high school.”
Shelley said the school district is working to be prepared to go back to comprehensive distance learning if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.
Schools will have hand sanitizers, temperature checks as students walk into school and health rooms for kids who need to be isolated. Staff will be trained for those things as well. Shelley said they also hired a district nurse.
“Once we start in-person learning, walk-up meals will be able to be available for those kids who are on alternate days and not in school,” Shelley said. “They’ll be able to walk up to the cafeteria and get [their meal].”
Shelley said for students in class, meals would be brought into the classroom on carts, as each classroom is its own cohort. The school district is also working on implementing transportation routes.
“We're encouraging people who don't feel comfortable with putting their children on the bus to transport them themselves,” Shelley said.
Students K-6 will begin the hybrid model on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the start of the second trimester for the school district, Shelley said. Dec. 6 is a teacher work day and on Dec. 8, teachers will meet for professional development.
“Our 7-12 will continue with comprehensive distance learning,” Shelley said. “We're going to watch the metrics and see how we’re doing. We feel pretty good about K-6 because those kids aren’t the super spreaders but we’ve got to be a little more cautious about our grades 7-12.”
The school district hopes to get grades 7-12 back in class as early in January as possible.
Shelley appreciates how hard all school district staff has worked, stating that the teachers have been spectacular.
