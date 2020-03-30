Tillamook School District is working to provide supplemental learning opportunities to its students. For Grades K-11, grade level appropriate packets will be mailed out by Friday, April 3.
Superintendent Curt Shelley said the packets were selected to include English Language Arts and Mathematics practice for each grade K-11. PreK packets are developmentally appropriate in their use of at home learning activities.
“Students in grades PreK-1 will also receive a story that guardians can read to their students about why they are not going to school,” Shelley said. “The packets include materials that are being utilized by other school districts, in Oregon and across the country.”
In addition to the packets, the district has learning activities, eBooks, virtual lessons and videos available on their district COVID-19 website.
These packets are meant to last three weeks. If the student receives special education services, 504 services, and/or EL services, they may receive additional packets for different learning opportunities. The student’s teacher will be reaching out via phone, Google Classroom, or another method of communication to touch base with parents and students weekly.
“We encourage parents to help students of all ages take some time EVERY day for learning activities,” Shelley said. “Keep reading!”
Shelley suggested taking a virtual tour of a museum, practice math, typing and spelling skills. He said all families need some type of routine to establish normalcy, a way to get things done and a sense of security, especially when normal life has been interrupted.
“These activities and links are not intended to replace classroom instruction or district adopted curriculum; however, they are options that allow students to practice skills and continue with their learning until school reopens,” Shelley said.
If you are interested in additional online learning opportunities, visit the district’s website at https://bit.ly/2UgQImE. Here you will find a wide variety of sites organized by grade level and content area. Students are not required to participate in this remote learning but are encouraged to use these resources or other resources provided through their teachers.
Shelley said the Tillamook High School staff and leadership team will implement an online program utilizing Google Classroom to ensure seniors have the credit needed for graduation. Additional devices are available through a check out process at the high school.
As a leadership team in partnership with Northwest Regional ESD, Shelley said the district evaluated their current resources and reviewed guidance from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE). They have prioritized their seniors and are providing support to those families that need assistance with technology.
“We do not have the systems in place to roll out a one-on-one online learning platform for all students, at this time, while maintaining compliance with the Oregon Department of Education guidance,” Shelley said. “We are working to create a sustainable long-term plan if it is necessary.”
Shelley cited ODE, stating “Districts receiving allocations from the SSF during the closure period must continue delivering supplemental education and learning supports to students to the extent practical through independent study and other appropriate options.”
The ODE does not recommend schools consider a transition to online learning unless the district can ensure all considerations are met. Some of these considerations include all students in the school or district have full access to the learning, educators, and required materials, including technology; the online learning system effectively supports the district’s different learning and teaching needs, including the ability to provide differentiated instruction as well as one-on-one support for students who need it; and online instructional materials are aligned to Oregon State Standards.
