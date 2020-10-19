Distance learning has brought successes and challenges for Tillamook School District as students, staff and parents navigate lessons virtually. The 2020-2021 school year began Sept. 14.
Superintendent Curt Shelley said the school district’s staff is working exceptionally hard to provide lessons that are engaging to students. Teachers are working harder than ever to meet the needs of their students.
“Communication has increased in nearly every facet of our district,” Shelley said. “We are reengaging with students and seeing success stories across the district.”
Students are one-to-one with electronic devices, Shelley added. A “soft start” that began Monday, Oct. 5, has allowed the district to focus on groups that need limited-in-person learning.
“Connectivity still remains a barrier for some students,” Shelley said. “Teachers and students alike still feel overwhelmed at times with the number of tasks to complete.”
Maydra Valencia, second grade teacher at South Prairie Elementary School, said comprehensive distance learning is bringing many successes and challenges. It has been overwhelming and she wishes to have her students in the classroom.
“Connecting with my students is my favorite thing about being a teacher, and this year, it’s completely different, but it’s still happening,” Maydra said. “Every day during our class meeting, kids are laughing, sharing, learning and most importantly, we are all connecting.”
Maydra said she is proud to be a teacher during these tough times, no matter how challenging it is and will be.
Many parents report a sense of frustration attempting to keep up with jobs, parenting and with the responsibility of assisting their children with educational requirements, Shelley said.
Local parent Natalie Rieger has three kids in the Tillamook School District: one in high school, one in junior high and one in elementary. Both Rieger and her husband work full time and must leave the kids to manage their schoolwork unsupervised.
“We do participate in a learning pod with three other families, where we have hired a teacher to help our kids navigate their studies,” Rieger said. “Three morning a week, they do have supervision and a small group atmosphere to work in.”
Rieger said this is an added cost with added transportation issues but is worth it. The learning pod is a group of concerned parents who felt the kids needed more than what was offered at home. The parents have paid a teacher, Mrs. Miller, to mentor the kids. Rieger’s parents, Mike and Cindy Gardner, both retired teachers, also come in to teach Discovery and Writing.
In the pod, the students work on their assigned curriculum but also go on field trips, in partnerships with other learning pods, Rieger added. So far, they have had an outdoor watercolor painting lesson, as well as visited the tide pools in Pacific City.
Rieger does not believe distance learning is what is best for her own kids or the kids in the community.
“Important components of their education, like learning how to function in a group through activities, sports, clubs and science projects are now nonexistent,” Rieger said. “Those are all such an important part of shaping our children’s future.”
Tillamook is known for its resiliency and hard working families, Rieger added. While staying home to navigate her children’s education would be ideal, this is not an option for her. Most parents must work, especially now, to keep the economy afloat.
“I would also like to point out that children have not been distancing since the initial month plea in the spring to flatten the curve,” Rieger said. “Kids in our district have participated in all manner of sleepovers, birthday parties, beach trips, and now learning pods and study groups.”
Parent Jessica Valencia said some of the challenges she has run into during distance learning are figuring out how it all works, alongside her son, Jordan, who is in the fourth grade. Some of the programs would not let them submit work or open assignments, which caused her son much frustration.
“As a parent, that’s hard to see, especially because the reality of it is I felt like giving up to,” Jessica said. “Thankfully, I was able to reach out to my son’s teacher, who was very helpful and understood the challenges we were going through.”
Jordan’s teacher would email them the schoolwork they were struggling to access on Canvas.
“We were able to scan the completed work back, which was encouraging for my son, who was working really hard,” Jessica said.
Being a single mother and working full time, as well as helping her son with his distance learning, has been stressful for Jessica, but they have made it work with help from the school district’s virtual parent tutorials, and the support they have received from his teacher.
“My son is ready to go back to school, but for now, he is happy to be meeting with classmates virtually and to have consistency with distance learning,” Jessica said. “I encourage families who are struggling with distance learning to reach out to teachers and the district for help, because we all know this is not a cakewalk.”
