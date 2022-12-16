TSD9 Logo

Meeting in a special session on December 7, the Tillamook School District Board of Directors made plans to interview five applicants for a vacant board seat and two search firms for the superintendent replacement search.

McPherson and Jacobson LLC, and Human Capital Consultants, LLC, were selected from among four applying firms as finalists to lead the hunt to replace Curt Shelley at the district’s helm.

