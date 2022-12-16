Meeting in a special session on December 7, the Tillamook School District Board of Directors made plans to interview five applicants for a vacant board seat and two search firms for the superintendent replacement search.
McPherson and Jacobson LLC, and Human Capital Consultants, LLC, were selected from among four applying firms as finalists to lead the hunt to replace Curt Shelley at the district’s helm.
McPherson and Jacobson submitted a proposal with a cost of just over $14,000 total, while Human Capital Consultants projected that their services would cost between $14,000 and $18,000.
Shelley resigned on November 14, with full pay and benefits through October 31, 2023, following an October investigation by Ussery Consultants.
The payout and benefits for Shelley and investigation have already incurred a bill of over $200,000 for the district.
The board will conduct interviews with McPherson and Jacobson and Human Capital Consultants before the end of the year so the recruitment can begin in January.
Both firms would solicit extensive public feedback, according to their proposals.
McPherson and Jacobson offered a two-year guarantee for a hire selected through their search, conducting a second search for free should the original hire leave sooner. No similar guarantee was offered by Human Capital.
At the meeting, the board also set January 6 as the date for interviews with applicants to fill the seat on the board recently vacated by LaDonna Coon.
Coon is moving to Oklahoma and her resignation took effect December 2. Five people applied to fill her seat.
The board will conduct interviews after their annual goal-setting lunch meeting and name their selection at their January 9 meeting.
Finally, the board appointed Jesse Werner its Vice Chair to replace the position previously held by the departed Coon.
