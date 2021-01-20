Tillamook School District will join the other 196 school districts throughout Oregon to celebrate January as “School Board Recognition Month.” School board members spend countless volunteer hours working to provide the best possible education for students. They also serve as the corporate board of directors for one of the community’s largest employers. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.
School board members represent their fellow citizens’ views and priorities in the complex enterprise of maintaining and running the public schools. They also reinforce the principle of local control over public education, which is an important, highly valued aspect of education in Oregon.
The school board’s main goal, is to support student achievement. To achieve that goal, the board focuses on the following needs:
Creating a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to make student achievement the top priority
Setting standards for what students must learn and be able to do
Assessing whether schools achieve their goals, and whether students are learning
Accounting for the outcomes of decisions and by tracking progress and reporting results
Aligning the use of the district’s human and financial resources
Creating a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach
Collaborating to solve common problems and to support common successes
Focusing on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.
In Tillamook School District board members are assigned to serve as a liaison to specific building(s). Principals and building staff benefit from the direct connection with the school board, which provides opportunities for building relationships and problem solving.
Principal Rachel Williamson, “At Liberty, our board liaison is Dave Hollandsworth. He provides encouragement and support both in-person and virtually. Dave's heart and focus is centered on doing what is best for our Liberty School family. I know that I can reach out to him, or any of our board members, when I need clarification and support as we work to provide a solid academic and social emotional foundation for the youngest learners in our district.”
Tillamook Junior High Principal Melissa Radcliffe states,” Eva is a fierce champion for our schools and ALL the children in them. She sees the big picture from the very little kids to the biggest at the high school. She has an unshakable thirst for adventure and I'm so glad she adventures into TJHS to see how things are going. It's not quite hiking in Spain but she is always up for a tour! She is a great listener and has a passion for education at all levels. We are thankful for her thoughtfulness and willingness to work hard for our school community.”
Michelle Gordon has been a faithful support to East Elementary and the Tillamook School District. She is always interested in what is best for students and willing to engage in conversation and problem solving regardless of the issue. Michelle brings an informed perspective with her and adds value from her previous experience as a teacher. Michelle will be missed on the board of directors, but we know she will always be a supporter of Tillamook Schools and Public Education.
South Prairie Principal Karen Thenell shared this about Nick Troxel, “I'm not even sure where to start with Nick...he's a rock star! Nick is a true presence in our building. He is in regular communication with staff and administration and shows that he cares by taking time to visit the building in person, write letters of gratitude and support to staff members, and listen to our concerns. Nick asks questions that show that he is paying attention and has our students' best interests at heart. He understands the culture of South Prairie School, which we notice and appreciate. We are fortunate to have him on our team!”
“Kris is a board member with a big heart and her sense of community is strong. Belief that all students can succeed when given the right opportunities is something I appreciate about her. Her commitment and service to education is admirable and we are fortunate to have her not only as our Board liaison, but our Board Chair as well.” Christy Hartford, THS Principal
“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part. They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students,” said Superintendent Curt Shelley.
