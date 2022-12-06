Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Further details have emerged about Curt Shelley’s abrupt resignation as superintendent of Tillamook School District 9 on November 14.

Chair of the Tillamook School District Board Matt Petty revealed that an outside investigation conducted into Shelley by Ussery Consultants, Inc. during October, cost the district $12,856.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted: