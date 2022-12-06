Further details have emerged about Curt Shelley’s abrupt resignation as superintendent of Tillamook School District 9 on November 14.
Chair of the Tillamook School District Board Matt Petty revealed that an outside investigation conducted into Shelley by Ussery Consultants, Inc. during October, cost the district $12,856.
The report generated by the investigation, however, will remain confidential as it is part of Shelley’s personnel file.
Petty said that he could not comment further on the investigation, citing employee privacy concerns.
Shelley will receive $158,656 from the district through October 31, 2023, in addition to his insurance benefits.
When accounting for taxes, the district will spend $171,893 on severance pay for Shelley and an additional $17,964 on insurance benefits, for a total of $189,857.
Adding the cost of the investigation to that figure brings the total expenditure by the district on Shelley’s separation to $202,713 so far.
Shelley was not entitled to severance pay or continued benefits in the case of his resignation under the terms of his contract, but the school board unanimously approved the separation agreement at their November 14 meeting.
Shelley’s contract, renewed in March 2021, only provided for severance pay only in the case of termination without cause.
However, Oregon Senate Bill 1521 that went into effect in March 2022, would have complicated efforts by the board to terminate Shelley without cause.
The bill requires school boards to provide superintendents with 12 months’ notice of such a termination.
Costs to the district will continue to mount as the search for Shelley’s successor begins in the New Year.
The school board will meet in early December to discuss bids from various recruitment firms for their assistance in the search. Search firms generally charge a percentage of the salary of the new hire as their fee.
Petty said the school district would work with the recruiting firm to determine pay and benefits for the new superintendent.
Acting Superintendent Bruce Rhodes is being paid at a prorated salary of $140,000 for his stint with the district, which will last until January 13, 2023, when he will be replaced by an interim for the spring semester.
Neah-Kah-Nie’s school district is also searching for a new superintendent to take the place of the retiring Paul Erlebach and will be advertising their position with a pay range of $140,000 to $160,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.