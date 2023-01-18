Jim Mabbott

Jim Mabbott.

 Photo Courtesy Jim Mabbott

Tillamook’s School Board welcomed new Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott and swore in new Boardmember Justin Aufdermauer on January 9.

Mabbott is replacing Bruce Rhodes who was serving in an interim capacity following the departure of Curt Shelley in early November, while Aufdermaeur replaces the recently departed LaDonna Coon.

