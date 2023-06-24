The Tillamook School Board approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 at its meeting on June 12, and declined to increase the rate of a construction excise tax they levy.
Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott also delivered an end of year update to the board, revealing that several grade levels’ test results had improved this year, though many still lag state averages.
The June meeting marked the last in Mabbott’s tenure, which began in January, before the arrival of Matthew Ellis, who will begin as superintendent on July 1. Board Chair Matt Petty thanked Mabbott for his service to the district on behalf of the board and the district.
Board members unanimously approved the $57 million budget for fiscal year 2024. But a proposed increase to construction excise taxes was voted down after Board Member Justin Aufdermauer, who leads the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce, said he did not favor increasing the cost of development in the city.
The construction excise tax was added as a revenue tool for school districts in Oregon in a senate bill in 2007 and implemented in Tillamook in 2008. The tax is currently 1.45% for residential construction and 0.72% for commercial non-residential, with a maximum payment of $36,100 for non-residential projects. Increases had been approved annually for at least the past six years and raises of .11% and .06% for residential and non-residential were proposed, respectively.
But Aufdermauer’s concerns were echoed by other members who took a vote to maintain the rates at their current level for the upcoming year.
Mabbott’s year-end report covered a swath of activities which he had attended in addition to sharing test scores. Mabbott told the board that Tillamook seniors had received $295,000 in scholarships for continuing education.
In terms of testing results, Mabbott highlighted 8th grade math results where 27% of Tillamook students were at grade level as compared to 26% across the state. He also pointed to third grade test results, which had improved from a 28% rate in 2022 to 40% this year.
The full results of the test scores, which were included in updated goals for future testing, showed that English language arts scores in the third through fifth grades had stagnated or regressed this year, trailing state averages by double digit percentages. In high school, those gaps were smaller, and 11th grade scores had made a marked improvement.
The board approved test results goals through 2028 that aim to increase the performance percentages significantly in math and English language arts testing. Those goals will be used to develop and implement new teaching strategies and judge their efficacy.
