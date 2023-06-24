TSD9 Logo

The Tillamook School Board approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 at its meeting on June 12, and declined to increase the rate of a construction excise tax they levy.

Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott also delivered an end of year update to the board, revealing that several grade levels’ test results had improved this year, though many still lag state averages.

