Tillamook School District #9 School Board has drafted a resolution for local control. This resolution voices the board’s discontent of the decisions made by the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon State and Federal elected officials and Oregon Governor Brown. The document is not yet completed but is public record and can be viewed on the school district’s website.
According to the Tillamook school board chair, Matt Petty, “The board wants control of Tillamook schools to be returned to the elected school board members who serve the community.” The board’s resolution clearly declares their position on COVID-19 prevention, vaccinating and masking children and the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines. The resolution, if approved at the next meeting, will be submitted to those government officials.
Tillamook isn’t the first school board in the state to vote to do away with government masking requirements. In Oregon, there has been a recent wave of school boards sending resolutions to the state asking for local control of their schools.
There has been significant community criticism of the board’s drafted resolution. Notably, there is an open letter to the board outlining concerns that has been gaining attention online with more than 400 community signatures of support.
The five community-appointed school board members voting to approve or deny this resolution are Matt Petty, Board Chair, LaDonna Coon, Vice Chair, Kris Lachenmeier, Kurt Mizee and Jesse Werner. Parents with school-aged children interested should tune in or attend the upcoming school board meeting held February 14th at 5:30pm.
