The Headlight Herald recently asked candidates in the May 16 election for the Tillamook School District’s Board of Directors three questions:
Please give a brief summary of the experiences that qualify you to serve on the Tillamook School Board and why you are running.
What would be your number one priority if elected or reelected to the school board?
What is one new policy that you would work to implement in the district if elected?
Their responses are grouped by the position for which they are running on the board and presented in the same order as their names appear on the ballot.
Position 1
Matt Petty
For the past two years, I have had the pleasure of serving as a School Board Director for Tillamook School District #9. In addition, I serve on the CARE, Inc Board, and on numerous Pension Management committees. For my day job, I work as a Human Resource Leader, which has provided me with extensive policy- people – and problem-solving skills and abilities. My wife Kelsey, who teaches special education, and I have two wonderful boys. Clayton (8th grade) and Cody (5th grade). We also have several nieces and nephews spread throughout almost every school in the district. As a parent, husband, uncle and board member you can tell that I have a vested interest in this school district. It has been through my work history, and board service that has given me the experience, knowledge, business, and financial awareness needed to be a productive school board member. I’m passionate about public education, our children’s future, and equality for all of TSD9’s students.
Curriculum and Professional Development (would be my top priority). Over the last two years, the Board has elevated the quality of the curriculum that has been adopted. As we continue the seven-year cycle, we must continue to make substantial investments in high-quality curriculum. Equally important is that we continue to have professional development time for our educators to not only learn and understand the best methods to deliver this education but also, to have time to invest in Professional Learning Communities to help grow our children’s education.
Perhaps not a policy—but I would like to see the Board bring on Student Representatives. Students’ voices are extremely important to our work, and they’re not often readily available. Also, I would like to see the Board look at how we are represented. Currently, I am the only member with a child in elementary education. After next year, we will not have an early education voice—so we need to find ways to ensure that all spectrums of our students and families have representation. I want the Board to utilize more committees to glean these other perspectives.
Danell Boggs
My name is Dr. Danell Boggs, DBH, LCSW. I was born in Tillamook and spent most of young years attending Tillamook schools. I attended Tillamook school district and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1985. I believe I bring the skills and experience Tillamook School District is looking for, as I value lifelong learning and education. I hold a master’s degree in social work, as well as a Doctorate in behavioral health, both of which have provided me with the knowledge and skills needed to be an effective manager, leader, and board member. I have served as the Mayor of Rockaway Beach and on the Tillamook Bay Community College School Board, I was an active member of the Board of the Tillamook ARC, I served as the Treasurer for the American Association of University Women, and I was in charge of the local Tillamook Special Olympics for many years.
The health and wellbeing (social, physical, mental and educational) of our students, teachers and school environment by…assuring the resources are available to address the specific needs that children and youth have, so they can grow into healthy adults; healthy adults, means healthy communities, fostering a safe and trusting environment for our students, creating and implementing evidence-based/proven effective, crisis assessment and prevention programs that are trauma-informed, assuring that all board members receive education on the effects of trauma on child development; this includes how current policies and practices such as active shooter drills can cause harm.
As a newly elected board member, I would need time to review current policies to see which, if any, need to be updated or replaced. I would need time to review what new policies are needed and would benefit our district, I would utilize the support of other board members and the Oregon School Board Association to accomplish this.
Position 2
Justin Aufdermauer
The Students of Tillamook are the future of our community – our future families, workforce and leaders – and I am passionate about supporting students to be well educated, responsible and socially compassionate. I have a unique set of skills with over a decade of experience in organizational governance, finance and planning that positions me well to continue work with the board and superintendent to drive further positive change in a healthy and responsible way. I look forward to continuing my involvement as both a member of the school board and a father of two students in the district.
A non-negotiable truth to me is that academics are to always be the “North Star” of the district, everything we do should point to providing students with a quality education. As a member of the TSD9 Board my top priority is to support our students achieve their academic goals. To accomplish this, I believe board members need to focus on district governance. TSD9 has high quality administrators, teachers and staff. As far back as October 2021 (when I first applied for the board) principals and teachers from schools communicated to me that they felt as if they were operating in a silo and that there was little to no collaborative effort to education in our district. As a TSD9 board member I am committed to supporting the work started by our interim-superintendent and working with the board and new superintendent to ensure that our schools and administration are strategically aligned with one another. I believe student outcomes and opportunities will thrive when we focus on district alignment, professional learning communities, and school improvement plans.
We must provide an environment where students feel welcome and socially safe to grow and learn. Our society is broken, and our teachers and staff are struggling to keep up with how to support our student’s wellbeing. Anger, depression and bullying are prevalent, with inadequate processes and resources to address them. This may be the most significant, mostly unseen, epidemic hitting our schools right now. I wish you all could see it, this isn’t about politics, values, or beliefs it simply about compassion and caring for children. My heart hurts for where we are at and as a TSD9 board member I will strive to look after our children’s wellbeing to ensure they have the best opportunity to achieve a quality education.
Heidi Rieger
I am a born and raised Tillamook County resident and a graduate from Tillamook High School. With my own experience and having 6 children attend TSD9 with 3 still in attendance, I have seen firsthand the significant changes not only in our district but statewide. I am not a politician or public speaker. I am your average working mother, a Veterans’ Service Officer, who thrives helping others, while being vested and driven and wanting the best for our children. I am running for this position because I believe that a strong education system is crucial for the success and prosperity of our community. I am a concerned mother who wants the best education for my children and all children in our community. I would like to be a new voice for parents, students and teachers. I want to use my experience, and knowledge to help our schools provide the best possible education for our children.
My top priorities will be promoting academic excellence, protecting parental rights, and promoting fiscal responsibility. I will work to ensure that our schools provide high-quality education that prepares students for success in life, that parents have a say in their children’s education, and that our schools use taxpayer resources effectively and efficiently. I would like to work on our children excelling in Core Curriculum, with reading, writing, arithmetic and history. Students are in school to learn how to think, not what to think.
I believe parents and families need to have more information and input as to what our children are learning. Communication is the key. I understand that the district does have rules and regulations that need to be followed, however we should have an input as to how things are being taught and/or ages when things are taught. I would advocate for more transparency and accountability in the school board’s decision-making processes. This includes regular public meetings, clear communication with parents and constituents, and a commitment to upholding the principles of good governance.
Position 4
Valaree Bentham
I am running for position 4 because I have the determination to contribute to the changes happening in the future within TSD9. My husband and I are raising a young family in the community that we ourselves grew up in. I care about the continued health and success of the district, which produces thriving members of society locally and in other communities. I have a fresh outlook on the ever-changing policies and regulations, and will advocate for the well-being of all families, teachers and staff.
(My number one priority if elected would be) establishing real obtainable goals with the superintenant and staff for the betterment of all students.
The board doesn’t run the district, we need to work together on policies to be representatives for our tight knit community.
Kris Lachenmeier
It’s been my honor to be on the Tillamook School Board as a public servant for the last 12 years. During that time, I’ve built trusted relationships, supported superintendents in their work and listened to student and parent voices, and wish to continue that into the future. I have a passion for public education, our staff, and our community.
Some of the focus of my School Board tenure included serving as treasurer for the team that successfully advocated for the 2017 School Bond Measure. The $6.8-million of additional funding accomplished numerous school district improvements including: cafeteria construction at South Prairie Elementary School, aging infrastructure (window improvements, heating systems, etc.), covered play areas at all elementary schools, and important building safety improvements across the District, helping advocate for traffic safety at Tillamook High School, East Elementary and Liberty Elementary and serving in the Board Chair position during Covid-19, navigating through difficult decisions. Tillamook School District lead the way for schools our size to return to the classroom. Going forward, my number one priority is to support the new Superintendent.
I am also currently a Board Member (along with Jesse Werner) who sits on the newly formed District Policy Committee. This group looks at policies from all angles including staff, students and community members. As a Board member I think it’s important to look at a policy from various points of view and to hear from staff about how policies affect their daily lives. We regularly review policies that are affected by legislative actions to assure that we are following the law. This committee sends their recommendations to the Board, but ultimately it is the responsibility of the Board to approve the policies.
Position 5
Samantha Spratt
As an alumna of TSD9 schools, and a mother of four children attending those very same schools, our success as a district is very important to me. I have a master’s degree in social work, with an emphasis on children, adolescents and their families, as well as a bachelor’s degree in psychology and an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Conducting and interpreting research and data, as well as scouring and developing a working knowledge of laws, regulations, and policies were vital skills in my undergraduate and graduate studies. I began honing these skills in my previous career as a police officer, later as an Advocate Coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, a quality assurance coordinator and abuse investigator for our local developmental disabilities program, and now as a mental health provider.
If elected I would prioritize ensuring that policies in place to protect our children and provide them with a healthy environment to learn in were adhered to and modified as necessary. I would focus on bringing together all the voices in our community, so all feel heard, respected and understood. Keeping an open mind and continually learning is something I pride myself in, and I feel it is vital that our board members support and encourage educators and are able to recognize what is in the best interest of our children and advocate appropriately, and professionally. A policy implementing an avenue to allow greater access to behavioral/mental health resources is something I feel is currently lacking and desperately needed. Times have been trying for our community and overall society, it is time to come together and realign with what we all can agree on being of utmost importance, our student’s well-being, safety and success.
Kurt Mizee
As a parent, life-time resident of Tillamook, a fourth-generation dairy farmer and local business owner I have a broad and deep understanding of the needs and concerns of our community. I have been actively involved in serving in various capacities over the years, including serving the last two years on the Tillamook School Board (as an appointed member), serving on the Tillamook County Planning Commission, and also as a board member and chairman of the Tillamook Farmers Co-op. I attended school at Wilson, East, the Jr. High and High Schools before attending Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with a minor in Dairy Science. I also serve as Caretaker of the Act in Kindness Project.
Our number one priority as a board for the next year has to be making sure that the new positions being filled at the District Office transition without a hitch. These include Superintendent, Finance Director and the Curriculum Director. In the face of a looming recession with increased costs ranging from diesel for the busses to curriculum price increases we can’t afford to have missed steps. Beyond that it is time to push for greater academic achievement for the good of our students. This will be the charge of the new Superintendent.
Tillamook School District is drastically overdue for a facilities master plan. We need a vision for what our buildings, classrooms, and athletic facilities will look like moving ahead. This allows us to be wise with our infrastructure investments and budget for upgrades and replacements as needed. These improvements are made with tax dollars and they need to be spent thoughtfully to maximize return to the community on that investment.
