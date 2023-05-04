Election
Photo: Metro Creative

The Headlight Herald recently asked candidates in the May 16 election for the Tillamook School District’s Board of Directors three questions:

Please give a brief summary of the experiences that qualify you to serve on the Tillamook School Board and why you are running.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted: