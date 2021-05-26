Tillamook’s new city manager, Nathan George, was welcomed to the city in late December. George has almost 20 years of governmental experience.
George’s annual salary is $87,400.
George is originally from Camas, Wash. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Brigham Young University and had his first internship while in Utah. He went to graduate school and received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“While I was in grad school, I worked for both the university – I worked in the Center for Public Affairs Research – and I worked for the City of Elkhorn,” George said. “I worked both of those part time and went to school full time for two years.”
He obtained his Senior Leadership Institute Certificate at the University of Virginia and is an International City/County Manager Association Credentialed Manager.
George worked for the City of Elkhorn – which was later taken over by Omaha – and then worked his first manager job in Pennsylvania, was an assistant city manager for Emporia, Va., and later interim city manager, and served a community of 85,000 people in Fishers, Ind., where he served 11 years as an assistant manager. He was also a payroll manager for Multnomah County.
“I worked down at the state of Arizona,” George said. “I worked for the Arizona Department of Transportation for almost two years.”
George said he really wanted get back to working in local government, as it is his passion. He has been working in local government for about 20 years. His first job in local government was in 2001.
“I really wanted to be in the northwest,” George said of what brought him to the area. “I wanted to be in Oregon specifically.”
When he interviewed for the city manager job with the Tillamook City Council, he found the council members passionate about the employees.
“One of the things I feel strongly about is that the number one most important asset of an organization are employees,” George said. “They are the nuts and bolts of an organization.”
George has big plans for the city and city council, as he provided details on during the City Council Retreat held in March. He provided the council a two-year management plan, which includes strengthening the council/city manager form of government, eliminate council committees, and to put the right department heads and employees in place.
“We had very limited IT infrastructure,” George said. “That was one of the first things I worked on.”
The city will soon have a brand new phone system, George added. Computers will be upgraded for process improvement. They will soon have SharePoint, a web-based platform that allows users to share files and data, as well as Microsoft Office tools. The city is also working on updating its website, to make it easier to read and find information.
George is also working on codifying the ordinances.
“The code of ordinances has not been codified since April 2013,” George said. “Before that, it was codified in 1977.”
The council passes ordinances and resolutions. The ordinances are then to be put in a code book. The code book has been updated a bit online, George added. Once everything is updated and added to the code book, it will be updated regularly online. It will always be there for people to look through.
The council had previously been directing the city manager and staff. George is working on an ordinance to modify how that works.
George said he made changes in staffing. Part of the basement has been renovated for the planning department. The city had hired contract planners but did not have a city planner. The city will now have a city planner, beginning June 1.
The city currently does not have Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping. The city needs it for the water system. They can also integrate with the county for tax maps.
George said the maps would show where the parks and buildings are in the city. The zoning maps would be online. As crews go out to work, that work would be uploaded to GIS.
The city participated in Public Service Recognition Week the first week of May. George said these public services are at times taken for granted. Public servants came together for a Touch a Truck event.
Public Service Recognition Week was a way to make the city employees feel appreciated. George said the Tillamook Creamery made donations. Cheese was passed out that Monday. There were coffee and donuts, jerky and gift bags for employees. George said the city had a barbecue that Friday with yard games, such as Ducks and Beavers cornhole.
George said his goal is to strengthen employees so they feel they are given the tools they need to do their jobs. He feels the mayor and council are dedicated toward achieving that goal.
