Tillamook City Engineer Liane Welch left her position Aug. 10 to become city manager of Bay City. Welch has served in government for many years and had served as city engineer for 3.5 years.
Welch has worked in engineering for over 30 years. She worked for the Portland Office of Transportation before coming to Tillamook in 2006. She was public works director for the Tillamook County Road Department for 10.5 years before becoming city engineer.
“In that position, I experienced seven federally declared flood events including landslides, culvert failures, bridge failures, and repairing the transportation system,” Welch said of her position as public works director.
Welch has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering. She is a professional engineer in the state of Oregon.
Welch is married to Carl Welch. The couple has lived in Bay City since 2007. They have kids and grandkids.
Welch was instrumental in the Sewer Rehabilitation Project that was recently completed. Another project Welch worked on was construction on Main and Stillwell. The turn radius at the intersection of Third and Stillwell by the Tillamook County Library has been improved. During the windstorm of Labor Day 2020, there was damage at the intake structure. Welch led the permitting for emergency repairs.
“We just got another Community Development Block Grant to build two 250,000 gallon water reservoir, extra water supply for the city of Tillamook,” Welch said. “That project, I wrote the grant and we’ll start implementing that.”
Welch said the water reservoirs would be by East Elementary School.
An ongoing project is relocating the water transmission lines from under the Port of Tillamook runways. The city received $12 million through the state legislature for the project. The lines are leaking and if there was an earthquake, the pipes may fail, Welch said.
“That is an ongoing project which is a huge benefit for the entire Tillamook city and surrounding areas to have reliable water lines,” Welch said.
Welch has served on Bay City’s emergency management committee, is on the budget committee and city council. Welch is also the president of Tillamook Estuaries Partnership and is a volunteer in the community.
“I’m going to take this opportunity to be city manager of the community I live in,” Welch said.
Welch said she has a good understanding of what is going on in Bay City. Bay City recently received grant funding by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to develop a park master plan for Al Griffin Memorial Park. The city is also involved in the district consolidation of Bay City Fire Department, Garibaldi Fire Department and Garibaldi Rural Fire Protection District. The city also has plans for infrastructure improvements from funds received from the American Rescue Plan.
Welch begins her new position as city manager Monday, Aug. 16. Her last day working for the City of Tillamook was Tuesday, Aug. 10. She said she is leaving on good terms and is looking forward to trying something different.
