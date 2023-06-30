The Tillamook Rodeo marked its 36th year on June 23 and 24, at the county’s fairgrounds, drawing a large crowd to see the cowboys and cowgirls compete.
In total, 182 people competed in the rodeo, winning over $20,000 in prize money.
Colton Dougherty of Powell Butte scored an 82 while riding Wiley 36 in the bull riding competition, winning and taking home over $1,800.
Kyle Bounds won the bareback riding competition, scoring an 81. Dylan Hart won the novice bareback competition, with a score of 65. Chase Martin won the saddle bronc riding competition, with a score of 81.
Mackenzie Huggler took home the top prize in the barrel racing competition with a run of 17.46 seconds. Adriene Steffen won the breakaway roping competition, with a run of 2.6 seconds.
Shane Erickson won the tie down roping competition, with a run of 10.9 seconds. Denver Eng and Blaize Hoffman won the team roping competition with a 6.6 second run.
The Northwest Professional Rodeo continues its season next week with rodeos in LaPine, Newport and Vale as well as in Hailey, Idaho.
