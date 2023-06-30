Tillamook Rodeo 2023

A competitor riding a bull at the Tillamook Rodeo on Saturday June 24.

 Will Chappell

The Tillamook Rodeo marked its 36th year on June 23 and 24, at the county’s fairgrounds, drawing a large crowd to see the cowboys and cowgirls compete.

In total, 182 people competed in the rodeo, winning over $20,000 in prize money.

