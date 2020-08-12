Tillamook River Bridge
Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, the section of OR131 eastbound and westbound milepost 7.49 (Tillamook River Bridge) will be intermittently closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This closure is necessary for bridge repair. The estimated completion date for this work is Sept. 18.

Detour

There are no local detours available. Motor carriers will need to avoid traveling through this area during the restricted days/hours, or use authorized alternate routes.

