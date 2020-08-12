Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, the section of OR131 eastbound and westbound milepost 7.49 (Tillamook River Bridge) will be intermittently closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This closure is necessary for bridge repair. The estimated completion date for this work is Sept. 18.
Detour
There are no local detours available. Motor carriers will need to avoid traveling through this area during the restricted days/hours, or use authorized alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.