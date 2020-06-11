Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, June 11, on Hwy 26 near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Rav 4, operated by 86-year-old Frank Zenger Jr., of Hillsboro, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a commercial motor vehicle, operated by Patrick Porter, of Tillamook.
Zenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Porter was not injured.
Hwy 26 was closed for four hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by Washington County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.
