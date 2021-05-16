Tillamook Narcotics Team member and Tillamook Police Department’s Detective Chris Barnett was working May 1 as a Field Training Officer (FTO) for Officer Tim Sadler. Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) TNT Detective Chase Ross advised Barnett that he had received information that Corey Lynn Parker, of Tillamook, was dealing and trafficking large amounts of narcotics and where he was currently located.
According to the sheriff's office, Sadler and Det. Barnett observed Parker driving a green 1998 VW Jetta. Barnett knew that Parker’s driver’s license was suspended and that it was illegal for him to be driving. The sheriff's office stated Corey Lynn Parker was involved in a high-speed pursuit a couple of months ago that ended with his tires being spiked and Parker being arrested.
Sadler attempted a traffic stop on Parker’s vehicle, but Parker refused to stop and continued driving northbound onto Kilchis River Road, then on to KIlchis Forest Road. TCSO Deputy Evan Wallace responded to the area to assist as Parker continued onto Sam Downs Road where he blew out his rear right tire. Parker continued driving on the flat tire and turned up Kilchis Lookout Road at which point he was stopped by a downed tree blocking the roadway. Parker was taken into custody.
Barnett continued his investigation which resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia, the sheriff's office reported.
“We seized approximately 229 grams (8+ ounces) of heroin, 54.3 grams (almost 2 ounces) of methamphetamine, 50 grams (1.7 ounces) of suspected Fentanyl and Methadone, Oxycontin, Xanax and Ritalin pills,” said Barnett. “We also found packaging material, electronic scales and evidence of drug transactions including named customer records.”
According to Barnett, on May 12, Corey Lynn Parker was indicted by a grand jury for unlawful delivery of heroin (in excess of 100grams), the unlawful possession of heroin, the unlawful possession of methamphetamine (in excess of 8 grams), the unlawful delivery of fentanyl (schedule 2 substance), attempting to elude a police officer, and reckless driving.
The Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) is comprised of members of Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook City Police.
