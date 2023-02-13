Recycle
Metro Create Outlet

Tillamook County’s recycling program is in the process of receiving a complete overhaul thanks to an Oregon Bill that is revamping the way recycling is handled across the state.

Tillamook’s Solid Waste Program Director David McCall told county commissioners that the bill offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity and that his department will be gathering public input at a meeting on February 14.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted: