Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that over $9 million in federal funding is being made available to 30 hospitals, health facilities and county governments throughout Oregon to expand coronavirus testing capacity.
“In our state and across America, coronavirus testing is still far too limited—a nightmare that is putting our families, neighbors, and frontline workers at greater risk,” Merkley said. “Expanding testing capacity is an integral step in our fight to treat, and eventually reopen, our communities. I hope this winds up being a down payment on the national strategy and national resources for widespread testing and contact tracing that the country is desperately waiting for.”
“The lack of coronavirus test capacity throughout Oregon and nationwide leaves far too many people with uncertainty about this public health threat in their communities,” Wyden said. “I am gratified these 30 medical providers in our state will receive these urgently needed resources to protect themselves and the Oregonians counting on them for care. And I won’t stop fighting until Oregonians can know with full confidence that a comprehensive testing program is in place statewide.”
Health centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
The funding, which was allocated by the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as follows:
HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE
ADAPT ROSEBURG OR $174,739
ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER FOSSIL OR $114,514
BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BANDON OR $138,019
BENTON COUNTY CORVALLIS OR $255,109
CENTRAL CITY CONCERN PORTLAND OR $236,509
CLACKAMAS COUNTY OREGON CITY OR $371,239
COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES BOARDMAN OR $162,409
LANE COUNTY EUGENE OR $570,619
KLAMATH HEALTH PARTNERS INC KLAMATH FALLS OR $265,759
LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER INC MEDFORD OR $471,649
LAPINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LA PINE OR $211,804
LINCOLN COUNTY NEWPORT OR $174,754
MOSAICMEDICAL PRINEVILLE OR $438,229
MULTNOMAH COUNTY PORTLAND OR $1,030,849
NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION, INC. PORTLAND OR $175,009
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER PORTLAND OR $356,029
NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC. SALEM OR $284,584
ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH HOOD RIVER OR $284,269
OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY PORTLAND OR $330,919
OUTSIDE IN PORTLAND OR $178,534
RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC WHEELER OR $114,709
ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH MEDFORD OR $283,774
SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. GRANTS PASS OR $352,699
TILLAMOOK COUNTY TILLAMOOK OR $165,784
UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ROSEBURG OR $318,829
VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER ALOHA OR $872,479
WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THE PORTLAND OR $177,619
WATERFALL CLINIC, INCORPORATED NORTH BEND OR $160,249
WHITE BIRD CLINIC EUGENE OR $201,589
WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC ENTERPRISE OR $166,114
