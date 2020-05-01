Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Thursday, April 30, that nearly $6.5 million will be distributed among 10 airports and the Oregon Department of Aviation for critical construction projects and planning.
“As we continue to grapple with this public health crisis, it’s all the more important that communities throughout Oregon have the resources they need to build a strong economic foundation for the future, Merkley said. “That includes making sure our infrastructure is state-of-the-art and well maintained, which is why federal funding for airport renovations and upgrades is so critical.”
“Small airports’ contributions to the well-being of communities across Oregon takes on an especially important role during the economic crisis touched off by coronavirus,” Wyden said. “These infrastructure investments landing in our state are good news because they’ll provide vital support for these airports to build and plan for the future.”
The funding will be distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a variety of projects, including apron expansion and reconstruction, and runway installation and maintenance, to facilities across Oregon as follows:
Tillamook Apron Expansion $150,000
Rogue Valley International Conducting Study, Reconstructing Taxilane $2,040,624
State of Oregon Update State/Regional System Plan or Study $250,000
Condon State Pauling Field Rehabilitate Runway, Taxiway, Taxi $982,048
Baker City Municipal Acquire Snow Removal Equipment, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints $300,000
Lexington Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pave $150,000
Hermiston Municipal Reconstruct North and South Aprons $160,000
Gold Beach Municipal Reconstruct Apron $150,000
Corvallis Municipal Rehabilitate Runway, Taxiway, Taxi $300,000
Ken Jernstedt Airfield Expand Apron, Reconstruct Apron $1,804,292
Hobby Field Reconstruct Taxiway $150,000
GRAND TOTAL $6,436,964
