Arbor Day is always observed on the last Friday of April, this year it will be held Friday, April 29th. City Manager Nathan George and City Planner Tommy O’Donnell along with the City of Tillamook public works department planted a tree at Goodspeed Park in recognition of Arbor Day and Earth Day.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. They have 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. The Arbor Day Foundation created the Tree City USA program in 1976 to encourage greener, healthier communities. Tillamook has reached their 35-year milestone in the Tree City USA program in 2022. To qualify as a Tree City USA, a community must maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per person on urban forestry and celebrate Arbor Day annually.
The City of Tillamook said that this ceremony was just a small piece of their commitment to urban forestry.
“We support the ideal of “Right Tree, Right Place,” so that we can minimize conflicts between trees and other uses while keeping our City green and beautiful for years to come. The City of Tillamook urges all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and we do further urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations,” said O’Donnell.
