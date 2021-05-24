Tillamook PUD has contracted with National Wood Treating Co. to perform detailed inspections and essential treatments on 4,500 wood power poles throughout the district’s system.
The power poles scheduled for inspection are located in the South Tillamook County area.
During inspections, it may be occasionally necessary at some locations for a National Wood Treating Co. contractor to cross private property to access poles that are located within Tillamook PUD’s easements and rights-of-way.
The process of pole inspections and treatments is essential to Tillamook PUD’s system safety program. This program enhances public safety, reduces long-term operating costs, and lessens the occurrence of unexpected power outages.
During inspections, each pole will be visually inspected, sounded with a hammer, and holes will be bored to determine if the pole is decayed. Some poles may need to be replaced; all other poles will be treated.
To treat power poles, Tillamook PUD utilizes SmartFume, a modern system designed to cease and prevent internal decay. With SmartFume technology, a sealed capsule of fumigants is placed in a bored hole on the power pole and is then plugged with a plastic dowel. This process reduces fumigant exposure to the applicant and allows for a sustained release of treatment over time. Unlike other types of fumigant treatments, SmartFume works immediately and bonds to the wood to increase the longevity of the pole.
SmartFume fumigants are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and National Wood Treating Co. contractors are licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture for the commercial application of pesticides.
Inspection activities will begin Monday, May 24, and will continue over the next several months.
Questions or concerns? Please contact Tillamook PUD at (503) 842-2535 or service@tpud.org.
