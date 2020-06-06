Tillamook PUD is pleased to announce the students that have been selected for the 2020 College Work Program. The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors selected Lexie Crabtree, a graduate from Tillamook High School, and Karissa Hadermann, a graduate from Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
Both of these exceptional students have been very active over the years at their school and within the community.
During her time at Tillamook High School, Lexie Crabtree participated in an array of school, community, and extracurricular activities. As an athlete, Crabtree has been part of the high school softball, volleyball, basketball, and tennis teams, and has received several athletic honors. In her volunteer work as a 4-H leader, Key Club member, Unified Sports player, and Charity Drive participant, Lexie has demonstrated her continued commitment to serving the community in a variety of capacities.
Crabtree will be attending Clark College in the fall where she will play basketball while further pursuing her passion in finance and working towards her goal of becoming a financial manager.
While at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, Karissa Hadermann has been involved in a range of extracurricular activities and community outreach endeavors. Hadermann has shown strong teamwork and leadership capabilities through her involvement in track and cross country sports, the Future Business Leaders of America, and the National Honors Society. Hadermann is greatly engaged in the community, serving as a volunteer for the Garibaldi Fire Department, participating in the Leo’s Club, and working as a youth counselor during the From Forest to the Sea Camp, at Camp Attitude and PX2.
Hadermann plans to study Natural Resources and Forest Management while attending Oregon State University in the fall.
Tillamook PUD has offered the College Work Program to Tillamook County students pursuing further education since 1965. Over the years, 60 students have been selected to participate in the program.
During the selection process, the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors evaluate applicants based upon several factors including academics, leadership abilities, and future goals. Students that have been selected work during summer and school breaks throughout the year.
