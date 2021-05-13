Tillamook PUD is pleased to announce the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors has selected Sage Veek-Petersen for the 2021 College Work Program.
Veek-Petersen is a senior at Tillamook High School where she excels academically. She is a member of the National Honors Society and over the years, has participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, both at school and within the community.
Veek-Petersen is a leader within her school, serving as the associated student body (ASB) vice president, president of the Tillamook High School Symphonic and Pep Band, and as the head editor of the Tillamook High School Videography.
As an athlete, Veek-Petersen has participated in the varsity tennis and varsity volleyball team, holding the role of captain on both teams. In addition, she is the captain of the Tillamook volleyball club team and a member of the Tillamook High School golf team.
Veek-Petersen dedicates her time to volunteer opportunities as well, assisting the Tillamook Food Bank and with the annual Tillamook High School Charity Drive for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. She also actively serves the community as president of the Kiwanis Key Club.
Veek-Petersen will be attending the University of Oregon this fall with plans to study business.
Tillamook PUD has offered the College Work Program to Tillamook County students pursuing further education since 1965. Since its inception, a total of 62 students have been selected to participate in the program.
This year the board of directors had the opportunity to interview four outstanding local high school students. During the selection process, the board evaluates applicants based upon several factors including academics, leadership abilities and future goals.
Selected students work during summer and school breaks throughout the year. Veek-Petersen will work for a term of four years. Travis Bennett, a senior from Neah-Kah-Nie High School, was selected as an alternate for the 2021 year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.