The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone a previously budgeted three percent rate increase. Consideration of any rate adjustment will be postponed until the fall.
This decision was attributed to several factors associated with the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Given the current economic conditions, and uncertainties that may be ahead, we feel the decision to postpone all rate increases is the most prudent plan of action at this time,” said General Manager Todd Simmons in a press release. “Our focus is on taking care of our customers and providing our community with safe and reliable electric service. This continues to be our mission-critical work.”
The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors and Staff will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolves and will evaluate any rate decisions based on current developments.
