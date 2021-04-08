Have you heard? Tillamook PUD has a brand new opportunity for local youth, the Electrical Line Worker Scholarship Program.
New this year, the Line Worker Scholarship Program was developed to support local youth interested in pursuing a career in linework and to help highlight the unique opportunities within the electric utility industry.
Tillamook PUD is offering two $10,000 scholarship opportunities. Local high school students interested in applying must submit their completed Lineworker Scholarship application to Tillamook PUD by 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 3. Scholarship applications and information is available at the Tillamook PUD main office, at local high schools, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/electrical-line-workerprogram-scholarship/.
