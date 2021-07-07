Tillamook PUD is pleased to announce James Harrell has been selected to receive the Tillamook PUD Line Worker Scholarship for the 2021 year. Harrell is the first recipient to be awarded a scholarship through this new program at Tillamook PUD.
Harrell is a recent graduate of Tillamook High School where he excelled academically and participated in several activities. His involvement includes volunteering with the Police Cadet Program where he currently serves as a commander, leading all the cadets in the program. Harrell also participated in sports, including basketball. During his senior year of high school, he worked as a student intern at Tillamook PUD in the warehouse division.
Tillamook PUD developed the Line Worker Scholarship program in early 2021 with the intent to support local youth interested in pursuing a career in electrical line work and to help highlight the unique opportunities within the electric utility industry. This year, the program offered two $10,000 scholarship opportunities for local students interested in attending Lineman College.
For more information about the program, visit www.tpud.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.