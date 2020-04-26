Tillamook PUD has contracted with National Wood Treating Co. to perform detailed inspections and essential treatments on 4,500 wood power poles throughout the district’s system.
The power poles scheduled for inspection are located primarily in the South Tillamook County area. During inspections, it may be occasionally necessary at some locations for a National Wood Treating Co. contractor to cross private property to access poles which are located within the district’s easements and rights-of-way.
The process of pole inspections and treatments is vital to the district’s system safety program. This program enhances public safety, reduces long-term operating costs, and lessens the occurrence of unexpected power outages.
During inspections, each pole will be visually inspected, sounded with a hammer, and holes will be bored to determine if the pole is decayed. Some poles may need to be replaced; all other poles will be treated.
To treat a pole, holes are bored into the pole and filled with fumigants, which are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. The holes are then plugged with a wooden dowel. National Wood Treating Co. contractors are licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture for the commercial application of pesticides.
Inspection activities began early this week and will continue over the next two years with an estimated completion date of April 2022. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact Tillamook PUD at (503) 842-2535 or service@tpud.org.
