Tillamook PUD

Tillamook PUD has contracted with National Wood Treating Co. to perform detailed inspections and treatments on 2,212 wood power poles throughout the Tillamook PUD electric system.

The power poles scheduled for inspection are located in central Tillamook County, including locations around Eckloff Road, Whiskey Creek, Netarts, and Cape Meares. During inspections, it may be occasionally necessary at some locations for a National Wood Treating Co. contractor to cross private property to access poles that are located within Tillamook PUD’s easements and rights-of-way.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.