On April Wed. April 6, Tillamook Police Department assisted in conducting a mock traffic crash in the turnaround area in front of the Tillamook High School as part of the Every 15 Minutes Program.
The Every 15 Minutes program is a two-day program focusing on high school juniors and seniors. The program challenges them to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, the responsibility of making mature decisions and the impact their decisions have on family, friends, and many others.
During the first day, pre-selected students were pulled out of class every 15 minutes to signify the national average of someone being injured or killed in a DUII related crash. This day was highlighted with classroom instruction by police officers and a mock traffic crash at the high school involving a simulated impaired student driver and a simulated fatality.
This crash involved all the personnel that would normally respond to this type of incident if it were real. This includes police, fire, ambulance, medical examiner, funeral home and tow agencies.
On the second day there was an assembly to conclude the prior day’s activities.
This event was sponsored by the City of Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook School District #9, TLC Fiber Federal Credit Union, Burden’s Towing and numerous other organizations.
Should you have any questions regarding the program, please contact Lieutenant Nick Troxel of the Tillamook Police Department at 503.842.2522 or ntroxel@tillamookor.gov.
