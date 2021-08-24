Tillamook Police Lieutenant Erica Bomar has filed a tort claim that was delivered to the city manager last week, naming the City of Tillamook, City Manager Nathan George and Police Chief Raymond Rau in the suit.
Boomer is currently on paid leave according to her attorney.
Boomer has retained Employment Law Professionals out of Sherwood to handle the claim.
The claim references several items the city is potentially in violation of in regards to Bomar’s employment at the police department, including violations in disciplinary actions, discrimination because of sex, retaliation and prohibited conduct by an employer, prohibited conduct by public or nonprofit employer, Fair Labor Standards Act, Civil Rights Act pertaining to retaliation, whistleblowing and gender discrimination.
“Lt. Bomar alleges she was suffered retaliation, discrimination, bullying and harassment in violation of the law at the hands of the City Manager Nathan George, Chief of Police Raymond Rau, former Chief of Police Terry Wright,” the claim reads. “Bomar previously reported this issues to former City Manager Paul Wytergreen and Jamy Christensen in August of 2020 but nothing was done to her satisfaction."
Boomer has been with the department for over 22 years and was promoted through the ranks until finally being named the number two in the department reporting to the chief of police.
“This complaint centered around subordinate officers circumventing Lt. Bomar and going outside the chain of command to the chief directly avoiding dealing with her as a female lieutenant,” the claim reads. “Additionally when (Bomar) was reclassified, she was technically second in command of the department, yet she suffered discrimination in pay with male counterparts who held lower rank than her be make virtually the same amount as she in violation of Oregon law.”
On June 18, Bomar filed a complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) for wage and hour violations. This stemmed from the City allegedly removing overtime from Boma’s timesheet without notice of her or her authorization and not paying her of he overtime she earned in May of 2021.
“The city had paid Bomar overtime ever since she was promoted to lieutenant,” the claim reads. “Boomer was never given a written job description for the Lieutenant position she was unilaterally promoted to and she was never given notice that she is an exempt employ under Oregon Wage Law…”
The claim finally demands that, the city cease unlawful activity directed toward her, she demands the she be make whole for unpaid overtime and that the city comply with Oregon Wage and Hour laws, that the city conducts a wage study and set her salary commensurate with similarly ranked officers in law enforcement regardless of gender, that the command structure in the TPD be followed by all officers, male or female, and demands that her attorney fees and costs of defending her rights be paid to her. The Headlight reached out to the City for comment, but calls were not returned as of press time.
