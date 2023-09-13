Tillamook Pharmacy

Tillamook Pharmacy’s last day in operation was Sept. 6. Customers’ prescriptions were automatically transferred to Fred Meyer Pharmacy.

 Photo by Chelsea Yarnell

On September 6, Tillamook Pharmacy shut their doors for good.

“This was a difficult and truly heartbreaking decision to make,” owner Trushar Patel said. “Due to economics of the pharmacy industry, pharmacy closures have been happening at an alarming rate in recent years. The lack of reimbursement, negative margin claims, increasing fees by the Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), rising drug cost, and insurance contracting has made it difficult to survive as a business.”

